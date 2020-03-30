AZ Governor Ducey issues stay-at-home order until April 30

Sedona AZ – To limit the spread of COVID-19, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order for all of Arizona until April 30, 2020.

The order says Arizona residents must limit time away from the house except:

To conduct or participate in essential activities.

For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions.

To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services.

For employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

Under this Executive Order, essential activities include:

Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family, household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption.

Engaging in activities essential for health and safety, including things such as seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies or medication.

Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, which includes but is not limited to transportation for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services for the other household.

Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.

Attending work in or conducting essential services which includes but is not limited to transporting children to child care services for attending work in an essential service.

Engaging in constitutionally protected activities such as speech and religion, the democratic process to include voting any legal or court process provided that such is conducted in a manner that provides appropriate physical distancing to the extent feasible.

Download the Executive Order in its entirety here and read list of the Governor’s essential services here. See the Governor’s press release on this order here.

Restaurants are still allowed to offer take out and delivery services, spas and salons may continue to operate, but non-essential businesses must close, if they haven’t already.

Anyone who violates this proclamation will be notified and given the opportunity to comply. After that, anyone who doesn’t comply will be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This Executive Order supersedes Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty’s Emergency Proclamation, but Moriarty supports the Governor’s decision, “The time is now for people to start treating social distancing like their lives depend on it—because it just might,” said Moriarty.

The city is in frequent contact with the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services, Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to monitor the situation daily.

More information

Read the FAQ document the city compiled on this order here.

For questions, email questions@sedonaaz.gov.

To learn more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, and what resources are available for the community and businesses, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.

Health resources

Look to the following CDC, state and county resources for more information on COVID-19: