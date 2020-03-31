Home » City Council, Community » USFS Evaluating Trail and Trailhead Closures during pandemic

Sedona AZ – To continue measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty, along with other Verde Valley and Yavapai County leaders, are in preliminary discussions with the U.S. Forest Service Red Rock Ranger District management to evaluate closing the most popular trails and trailheads where social distancing is not being practiced.

The Red Rock Ranger District Manager Amy Tinderholt and Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West expressed a desire to work collectively with local jurisdictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite over 75 percent of Americans under some form of lockdown order and with Arizona under its own stay-at-home order until April 30, 2020, the Red Rock Ranger District reports high usage of popular trails and much higher than normal usage of dispersed camping. The Forest Service has already closed certain active management areas such as the campgrounds in Oak Creek Canyon.

In the coming days, Red Rock Ranger District management is committed to evaluating destinations, areas and trails with concentrations of people and moving forward with strong measures including potential additional closures of sites, areas, and trails.

With popular trails and trailheads closed, the Sedona mayor hopes visitors would be more inclined to heed state orders for their residents to stay home, adding, “All those wanting to visit Sedona should stay home and reschedule for another time. We cannot afford to risk the capacity of our local hospitals or the lives of our healthcare workers and vulnerable citizens because people want to take a vacation.”

The city recognizes that in accordance with Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order, keeping trails open is important to mental health in these challenging times, but ultimately action may be needed for the overall safety of the community.

More information and exact details will be released in coordination with the Red Rock Ranger District in the coming days on trails and trailhead closures.

To learn more information on the city of Sedona response to COVID-19, and what resources are available for the community and businesses, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19. For questions, email questions@sedonaaz.gov.

