10 Year Anniversary Memorial Plans Underway for Granite Mountain 19 Hotshots

Prescott AZ – On June 30, 2013, nineteen brothers, sons, fathers, and husbands lost their lives fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County, Arizona. To remember the nineteen fallen firefighters, a team of wildland fire personnel and law enforcement partners began work in November 2022 to plan a commemoration event in honor of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

On Friday, June 30, at 3:00 in the afternoon, the Granite Mountain Hotshots Commemoration Team will host a public memorial at the Yavapai County Courthouse, Prescott. While specific event details continue to be worked out, the team designed the event to conclude at 4:32 p.m. because, at that time on every June 30th since 2013, the Yavapai County courthouse rings nineteen bell chimes to honor the fallen hotshots.

More information on the commemoration event will be released as details are finalized. The City of Prescott created a website for the public memorial and they will update that site as information becomes available.

Agencies participating on the Granite Mountain Hotshots Commemoration Team include local, state and federal cooperators; the City of Prescott, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Prescott Fire Department, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, the Prescott National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management, and various Phoenix-area fire departments.

The City of Prescott Commemoration Event Link is available at https://bit.ly/3Lc1Onx .