Home » Breaking News, City Council, Community » Sedona Neighborhoods on GO! Alert Evacuation

Sedona AZ – If you haven’t left already and similar to last week, due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek, the following Sedona areas are in GO! status. Evacuate immediately:

· Trails End

· Trails End Lane

· Blackhawk Lane

· Newcastle Lane

· Oak Creek Mobilodge

· Copper Cliffs Drive

· Copper Cliffs Lane

· Sycamore Road

· the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

· Center for the New Age

· Rancho Sedona RV park

· houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane.

Evacuate to a shelter or with family/friends!

The Camp Verde Town Gym, 395 South Main Street, Camp Verde, Arizona 86322 is the official shelter for this area.

Sign up for emergency alerts!

Make sure you are signed up for:

1. City of Sedona Emergency alerts

2. Yavapai County Emergency alerts

3. Coconino Emergency alerts.

Ready, set, go! is a nationwide program adopted by 15 Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

The following explains each stage of the Ready, Set, Go! program:

1. Ready status indicates that you should be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community and take proactive steps to prepare for seasonal threats. The city of Sedona encourages all residents to always be in ready status.

2. Set status indicates that you need to be alert because there is significant danger and residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area.

3. Go status indicates danger in your area is imminent and life threatening, and you should evacuate.

Pay attention to flood warnings and flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

With snowmelt at higher elevations, and now rain, expect higher than normal flow in Oak Creek.

Low water crossings and driveways may become impassable.

Do NOT attempt to cross areas if water is present. Turn around, don’t drown!