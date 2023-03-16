GO status lifted; Sedona residents under evacuation may return home

Sedona AZ – With Oak Creek water levels lowering, the GO status issued last night, March 15, 2023, to evacuate certain neighborhoods has been lifted. All residents may return home and are reminded to be in ready status and watch for changing weather.

The areas in the ordered evacuation included:

Trails End Rd

Trails End Ln

Blackhawk Ln

Newcastle Ln

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Dr

Copper Cliffs Ln

Sycamore Rd

the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park

houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane.

Sign up for emergency alerts!

Make sure you’re signed up for:

Ready, set, go explained

Ready, set, go is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened. The following explains each stage of the Go program:

Ready status indicates that you should be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community and take proactive steps to prepare for seasonal threats. The city encourages all residents to always be in ready status. Set status indicates that you need to be alert because there is significant danger and residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area. Go status indicates danger in your area is imminent and life threatening, and you should evacuate.

Pay attention to flood warnings and flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service. With snowmelt at higher elevations, and now rain, expect higher than normal flow in Oak Creek. Low water crossings and driveways may become impassable. DO NOT attempt to cross areas if water is present. Turn around, don’t drown.

The city will continue to work closely with its regional partners, including the Sedona Fire District and Yavapai and Coconino Counties, to monitor future flooding threats.