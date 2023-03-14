Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Surveys versus Polls

Sedona AZ – Results of city of Sedona’s most recent survey in conjunction with 2024 budget planning were recently released. Sedona claims a population of 9,684 residents, 682 (7.0425%) of whom responded to the city survey.

Considering only the first twelve on the lengthy list offered in the City report, in order of importance, maintaining “Open Space” was at the top: Other options did not come close to matching even half the passion displayed for the desire to pursue vacant land conservation!

Following Open Space as No. 1, they are in order of importance:

Workforce Housing;

Parks & Recreation;

Indoor Recreation Center;

Cottage Communities;

Neighborhood Commercial Facilities;

RV Park or Campground (to serve local or seasonal workforce);

Art Museum;

Business Space for Economic Diversification (office space, low impact manufacturing/production, etc.);

Conference Center;

Homeless Shelter;

“Other.”

Clearly the hot topic of the future of the Cultural Park by preserving its open space remains the overwhelming preferred option with multi-family reasonably priced rentals a lukewarm consideration.

The choice of “other” options for the Cultural Park included 33% preferring restoration of the original use for which the property was acquired – its restoration as a venue for arts and music.

“No” to subdivision road connections prevailed, and ongoing and obvious excessive traffic conditions maintained high ranking on the list of polled complaints.

Along with Open Space, Oak Creek preservation remained important for receiving city funding.

And the idea of electric vehicles and related accommodations ranked last.

As for “housing for the homeless,” the unanswered question of why beggars hang out on street corners when “Help Wanted” signs are posted on so many businesses, remains a mystery.

Also in the report, isn’t it somewhat curious why the mention of the vast city owned acreage in the vicinity of the waste water treatment plant never arises during these efforts to allegedly “find solutions to the ongoing and unanswered problem of reasonably priced workforce housing?”

“Many people often use the word survey to refer to a questionnaire, but it also refers to the entire process of conducting market research by gathering and analyzing data. Poll, however, has a much narrower and more specific definition. It simply means a study in which you ask people their opinions. To be clear, a poll is a type of survey, but not all surveys are polls.”

But let us not forget perhaps the most familiar definition of the term “poll”: “The place where votes are cast or recorded – usually used in plural (at the polls); a counting of votes cast.”

Now here is the Big Question: How will the City Council interpret the results of their own recent survey? By addressing the will of the majority or displaying impropriety by continuing to pursue high density development of the Cultural Park and make other decisions based what they perceive is best? But that’s their option leaving the voters with really only one safe passage: Vote at the city election polls where it counts. At least we hope – but nowadays even that process is under scrutiny!

To view the city of Sedona poll on its website, click here.