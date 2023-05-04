Home » City Government, Community » City of Sedona Passes New Wildlife Feeding Ordinance

Sedona AZ – In an effort to protect the welfare and safety of both the public and wildlife, on April 11, 2023, the Sedona city council passed a new wildlife feeding ordinance intended to provide guidelines and rules for the safe feeding of wildlife.

Highlights of the ordinance include:

• It is unlawful for any person to intentionally, knowingly or recklessly feed wildlife or to attract wildlife by placing/leaving edible material in a location accessible to wildlife, such as in a trash can or left out as animal food. This includes, but is not limited to feeding javalinas, skunks and coyotes.

• There are exemptions for safe and responsible feeding of birds, squirrels, horses and domestic animals like dogs and cats. An example is a bird feeder placed at least four feet above the ground.

• Fines will be given for repeat violations after receiving a written warning. Fines range from $150 to $500.

• The ordinance becomes effective on May 11, 2023.

Feeding wildlife can attract animals that are not accustomed to interacting with humans, which can result

in damage to property, bites or attacks, and may be an annoyance to property owners. The intentional,

negligent or reckless placing or storing of edible material or garbage contributes to these issues and the

frequency of wildlife/human contact.

Wildlife needs to depend on their own ability to find and utilize natural foods. Human food is usually not formulated to be eaten by wildlife and can be unhealthy for the animals. Feeding wildlife can concentrate wildlife in small areas and increase animal-to-animal contact, which can lead to the spreading of diseases and parasites, such as distemper and rabies.

Rabies is relatively common in the skunks, foxes, and raccoons in the Sedona area.

Remember to keep wildlife wild and for information about living with wildlife, go to the Arizona Game and

Fish website at www.azgfd.com/wildlife-conservation/living-with-wildlife/.

Read the city of Sedona wildlife feeding ordinance here: https://www.sedonaaz.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/49095/638169973412130000