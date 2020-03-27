Sedona Mayor to extend business mandates until April 10

Sedona AZ – To continue to protect the health and safety of the community against the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Sandy Moriarty will extend the Emergency Proclamation with mandates on businesses to April 10, 2020.

As a reminder, the Proclamation states the following:

All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages on their premises.

Businesses are encouraged to offer food and beverages using delivery service, window service, drive-through service, or drive-up service, and to use precautions in doing so to mitigate the potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing.

The following businesses are closed to occupancy by the public:

Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other similar businesses and establishments offering alcoholic beverages of spiritous liquor for consumption on-premises.

Theaters, cinemas, and indoor and outdoor performance venues.

Museums.

Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios, and other similar facilities.

Bingo halls and other recreational or entertainment facilities. This does not prohibit an owner, employee, contractor, vendor or supplier of a local business from entering, using or occupying that place of business in their professional capacity.

The restrictions do not apply to any of the following:

Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, and other similar businesses and establishments that offer food and beverage that is not for on-premises consumption. Pharmacies and drug stores. Food banks and food pantries. Restaurants located within health care facilities, nursing homes, shelters, group homes, places of worship or similar facilities. Restaurants located at institutions of higher learning. Nail salons and massage parlors. Vendors and concessionaires located within the Sedona Airport. Banks and financial institutions.



All businesses and houses of worship are encouraged to limit gatherings and practice social distancing. Anyone who violates this proclamation will be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

“We know that our business community is experiencing financial hardships because of COVID-19, but when lives are at stake, there is no other option but to act in the best interest of the health and safety of our residents,” said Moriarty.

The updated Proclamation will be signed early next week and before April 10; Moriarty will revaluate if another extension is necessary.

The city is in frequent contact with the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services, Coconino and Yavapai counties and their epidemiologists, emergency response teams and policy leaders, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to monitor the situation daily.

More information

Read the FAQ document the city compiled for businesses that have questions on the Proclamation of Emergency here and read the Mayor’s letter to the community here.

For business that still have questions, email questions@sedonaaz.gov.

To read the full Proclamation, learn more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, and what resources are available for the community and businesses, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.

Health resources

Look to the following CDC, state and county resources for more information on COVID-19:

The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.

Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline: 928-679-7300 and website.

Yavapai County Health Services hotline: 928-442-5103 and website.

Coconino County COVID-19 testing information.

Statewide hotline on all COVID-19-related issues: Dial 211.

CDC website on coronavirus.

Tips on coronavirus prevention and 10 ways to manage respiratory symptoms at home.

Arizona Department of Health and Human Services information.

CDC’s travel notices.