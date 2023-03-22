Home » Breaking News, City Council, Community » Today’s Sedona Neighborhoods Go! Evacuation Lifted

Sedona AZ – With Oak Creek water levels lowering, the GO! status evacuation alert issued earlier today by the city of Sedona has been lifted, and a return to Set! status issued for the following neighborhoods:

All residents may return home while remaining in Set! status; Oak Creek water levels are still high.

Once the Oak Creek water levels lower substantially, the city will lift the Set! status to Ready! status.

Residents are reminded to watch for changing weather and to be aware of low water crossings and driveways that may be impassable.

The areas in the earlier GO! evacuation included:

· Trails End Road

· Trails End Lane

· Blackhawk Lane

· Newcastle Lane

· Oak Creek Mobilodge

· Copper Cliffs Drive

· Copper Cliffs Lane

· Sycamore Road

· the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

· Center for the New Age

· Rancho Sedona RV park

· houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Lane.

Ready, set, go! is a nationwide program adopted by the fifteen Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

1. You should be aware of hazards that can threaten your community and you should know how to take proactive steps to prepare for seasonal threats. The city encourages all residents to always be in Ready! status.

2. Set! status indicates that you need to be alert because there is significant danger, and residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the impacted area.

3. Go! status indicates danger in your area is imminent and life threatening, and you should evacuate.

Pay attention for the flood warnings and flood advisories issued by the National Weather Service. With snowmelt at higher elevations, and now rain, expect higher than normal flow in Oak Creek. Do NOT attempt to cross areas if water is present. Turn around, don’t drown.

The city will continue to work closely with its regional partners including the Sedona Fire District and Yavapai and Coconino Counties to monitor future flooding threats. Do your part and sign up for alerts and always be Ready!, Set! Go! wise.