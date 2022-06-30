Eddie S. Maddock: A World of Controversy for this Independence Day

Sedona AZ – In a world that seems to reek from ongoing controversial matters, global, national and local, it is enough to make one wonder if things will EVER be normal again . “Normal?” and what does that mean? Is it not another subject for yet a myriad of differing opinions?

Nationally the tug of war rages between the “left” and the “right” posing a question of “Is there anyone out there capable of being in the middle?” Each faction puts forth the best effort to convey a position and are any firmly “right or wrong?” Without mudslinging what would remain to rationally support their frequently questionable endeavors?

Perhaps the truth?

Ballots in Sedona are in the mail for early voters. During the course of time, positions from the mayoral and city council candidates (vying for a place on the ballot in the deciding November vote) have been offering their thoughts and opinions while upholding reasons for those positions on local issues. Opportunities for direct contact with candidates have been available, thus leaving no excuses for registered voters to remain uninformed – unless that is their choice. Listening to opinions of others without checking factual aspects of data is not always a good idea.

And, of course, in Sedona, the ongoing controversial issue of “Home Rule” is first and foremost under the gun with those pro and anti activists at each other in full force. There is little doubt (if any) that in Sedona politics there is rarely (if ever) anything that doesn’t create a battle of pro and con input.

However, one must be very careful and aware to check out facts from fiction, especially on the “Home Rule” issue. For example, scare tactics imposed with threats that without the umbrella of “Home Rule” Sedona will not have the public library! That simply is not true.

The Sedona Library and the Sedona Humane Society were established long before Sedona incorporated. Both were supported and funded because that’s what “local” people did back in those days. They made things happen because of coming together, uniting, and seeing successful outcomes for what the “majority” of those in support of a particular effort had the spirit and determination to facilitate. It was done with joy, social gatherings, and creating an atmosphere of cooperation from kindred spirits with mutual goals.

The success or failure of issues came about without “city” funding because there was no City of Sedona.

As for Home Rule, this issue appears on our ballot every few years, the end result has always resulted in approval of the measure. Generally, however, very misleading information is the underlying reason – because resident voters are (unfortunately) led to believe that certain benefits would be eliminated if Home Rule failed and Sedona would be limited to Arizona State restrictions. Again not true!

Simply stated, any issue of great importance to voting residents would be decided by themselves instead of the “Home Rule” option to rush things through because of what city leaders, both council and staff, decide .. based on what THEY think is best for US.

In a sense, isn’t that somewhat insulting? To assume that we, the people, are not capable of conveying our own decisions by way of legitimate voices via the constitutional right of voting? Is that something to think about?

If the answer is yes, then please do it. Check out both sides of input from intelligent people who take time to research and provide factual information. By all means, please do not fall for unwarranted scare tactics which simply are not true.

Although time is limited, early ballots are not required to be immediately returned.

Happy Fourth of July 2022, Sedona. Celebrate your independence. Cast your vote .. wisely.