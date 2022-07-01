Home » City Council, Community » Sedona PSPRS Board Seeks City Resident for Local Seat

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona seeks one applicant for a seat on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) Local Board as a member’s term approaches expiration.

The PSPRS Local Board administers the pension system for the Sedona Police Department and follows the rules of the PSPRS system and Arizona Revised Statutes. Additionally, the board makes decisions for Sedona police officers on issues such as membership in the system, approving retirements, and service purchase requests.

Meetings are scheduled as needed and are required at least twice a year by state statute; those interested must live within city limits. Board members are volunteers and serve without pay.

The term of service for this seat is four years, beginning immediately and expiring on July 31, 2026, or until a successor is appointed.

Applications may be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office, Sedona City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or filled out online via this fillable PDF.

Mail or hand deliver completed applications to Sedona City Clerk, 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona, AZ 86336. Applications can also be emailed to cityclerksdept@sedonaaz.gov. First review of applications will take place after 5 p.m. on July 21, 2022, with the application period remaining open until the position is filled.

To learn more about the PSPRS Local Board, contact Brenda Righi, Human Resources Specialist at 928-203-5038 or brighi@sedonaaz.gov.