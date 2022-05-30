Home » City Council, Community, Featured » Eddie Maddock: A Most Unusual City Council Meeting

Sedona AZ – A popular song, “It’s a Most Unusual Day,” is considered part of the Great American Song Book and was composed by Jimmy McHugh, lyrics by Harold Adamson and introduced in the film, “A Date With Judy” in 1957.

Fast forward to 2022 and maybe some creative Sedona resident might consider writing a new version: “It was a Most Unusual City Council Meeting” referencing the session held on May 24, 2022. And why is that? Well, just for example the five legitimate Sedona residents appearing during the “Public Forum” were all well-prepared, did not exceed the three-minute limitation, and each spoke relating to a different topic. Their concerns included, but were not limited to:

· Chamber – funding from the City of Sedona should be eliminated

· Chamber of Commerce misrepresented as a Tourism Bureau

· Citizen Engagement – unfair, handpicked, lack of transparency

· Transit System – failure to apply requests for bids

· No bid contracts in general

· Opposition to target zoning

· Violating rights of people

· Disregard for private property

· Sedona’s decrease in population

· Work force increases at City Hall

· Allowing Sedona to become a poster child for the world

· Home Rule.

It might be intriguing to note that at least one of those speaking concluded their presentation with the words: “You’ve been put on notice.” City Council members or others are not allowed to address input relating to Public Forum comments except, perhaps, time limit reminders which, as noted, were unnecessary during this session.

Mayor Moriarty’s seat was vacant and, when the city council roll call was taken, she didn’t respond. However she was, indeed, conducting and participating throughout the meeting from some remote location.

The primary agenda item was:

Regular Business: AB 2806 Discussion/possible action regarding approval of a Uniform Video Services License Agreement with NPG Cable, LLC dba Suddenlink Communications.

In spite of unanimous and justified complaints relating to the performance of the cable company under contract – primarily as a result of Arizona State Legislature’s interference by revoking municipality control over local services and, in certain instances, policies – in order to avoid a potential shutdown of service to customers, the contract renewal was approved, but not unanimously. The three council members voting in opposition: Kathy Kinsella, Holi Ploog, and Scott Jablow.

Running quickly through the balance of the council meeting agenda, which consisted of routine items, this meeting was adjourned in record time – at approximately 5:35 PM.

Considering most council meetings generally run in excess of at least three hours, assuredly was this not another example of a “Most Unusual Sedona City Council Meeting?”