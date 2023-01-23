Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Hip Hip Hooree’ it is 2023

Sedona AZ – Sure enough, the page has been turned on at least a few of the many calendars generally distributed prior to the end of a year. Not only have we changed calendars, but in just a few short days January will become history.

Even under stressful conditions relating to predicted economic uncertainties, City Council members are enthusiastically addressing both new and old issues with vim and vigor. For the record, our city council consists of Mayor Scott Jablow, Vice Mayor Holli Ploog, and Council members Jessica Williamson, Melissa Dunn, Brian Fultz, Pete Furman and Kathy Kinsella.

Just for fun how about we rewrite the words to a song with which most – if not all of us – are familiar, the Alphabet Song first copyrighted in 1835. If we apply it to the Sedona City Council, here is one possible version:

A – You’re AVAILABLE;

B – You’re BELIEVABLE;

C – You’re COMMITTED to the task;

D – You’re DEDICATED;

E – You’re ENERGETIC;

F – FACING FRIENDS and FOES at that;

G – You look GOOD to us;

H – HEROES in all our books;

I – ICONS of course in your own way;

J – JOYFUL people;

K – KIND individuals;

L – LISTEN while you hope and pray;

M, N, O, P we could go on all day;

Q, R, S, T alphabetically speaking you’re all OK;

U – YOU have the best of plans?

V – VARIED in efficient hands?

W, X, Y, Z.

It’s fun to take a trip, with words that could transmit, uplifting thoughts which might not fit!

*A variation of the above might include: W – While smiling most all of the time; X – On the ballot sheet gave you your council seat; Y – only you can answer that; Z – if you let us down is there any doubt it’s Zippo if you don’t perform!

Now then, if by chance anyone happens to read this particular rendition of the 1835 Alphabet Song and finds it a bit too flattering, offered below is another version you might find more appealing:

ALPHABET SONG (version #2)

A – You’re ANNOYING;

B – Somewhat BORING;

C – Even CAUSTIC now and then.

D – Seem DYSLECTIC;

E – And EGOCENTRIC;

F – FAILING some of us again.

G – You seem GRIM to us;

H – HAVE you all missed the bus?

I – Stuck IN your little outer space?

J – JOIN the real world;

K – KEEP level headed;

L – LEAVE special favors at the door.

M, N, O, P – we could go on all day;

Q, R, S, T alphabetically speaking you’re all OK.

U – YOU fail to honor “stuff”

V – And VOTE for a bunch of fluff.

W, X, Y, Z.

It’s fun to take a trip, with words that could transmit, uplifting thoughts which might not fit!

So there you have it. Two versions of the Alphabet Song dedicated to all Sedona City Council members, past and present.

However and it would be unfair to dismiss acknowledging the courage and dedication it surely must take for all candidates, winners, and losers to go through the process and run for City Council. Whatever the reasons for throwing their hats in the ring, the time and effort they spend researching and attending meetings indicates a dedication that many people do not have.

Isn’t it only fair to wish good luck to the City of Sedona during this new year of 2023 and many more to come?

HAPPY NEW YEAR!