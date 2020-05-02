Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Teachers and Firefighters and State Workers are not bargaining chips

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

I’m reaching out to you today at a crucial time…

Emily Seidel from our team sent an email on Thursday about the proposal by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to bail out states that for decades have been reckless with their spending worth up to $1 trillion.

We should be helping the people who are hurting, not bailing out politicians for irresponsible decisions they made prior to this crisis.

But states like New York, California, and Illinois are requesting hundreds of billions in federal bailouts to pay for their past mistakes and fuel spending for their special-interest projects and expensive programs.

That’s outrageous! But it gets even worse.

Speaker Pelosi’s new trillion dollars in federal funding for these bailouts – is on top of the record spending in the past few weeks! These numbers are outrageously unfair to Americans and unrelated to the current crisis we face, almost always helping special interests more than the people who are hurting.

We all want to help our teachers and firefighters and other state workers we all rely upon. States should do that by making them priorities for the funds they have and have already received. They should not be exploiting them as bargaining chips to seek massive federal bailouts.

States that are in a precarious fiscal position because of bad decisions made before the COVID crisis need to make reforms that enable them to meet the needs of their people.

Big bills like this are ripe for corruption and special interest cronyism. There are better ways to help the people who need it.

We’re asking you to stand up with us and reject these political bailouts. You can start by clicking here to sign our pledge against them.

With your help, AFP has an important role to play in defending against the worst kinds of political opportunism and mobilizing millions behind a better path for a stronger country. Together, we will continue to advocate for the solutions that will help Americans get safely back to work, get our economy moving without bankrupting the country, and improve health care both during the crisis and once we’ve made it through.

I hope you’ll take a moment today to join the thousands of Americans who have already signed the pledge to oppose the state bailouts.

Your activism is vital to laying the foundation for coming out of this unprecedented time stronger and more dynamic than before.

Sincerely,

Americans for Prosperity Foundation