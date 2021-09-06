Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Sedona Twentieth Anniversary Patriot Day Seeks Volunteer Help

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Patriot Day occurs on September 11 of each year in memory of the people killed in the September 11 attacks of the year 2001.

In remembrance of this 20th anniversary SAVCO and Kiwanis volunteers will once again be walking the street of Sedona proudly posting the American flag along SR 89a on Thursday morning September 9th and retiring the flags on the morning of September 13th, 2021.

These energetic and patriotic volunteers could not complete this task without the organization skills of Kathryn Stillman nor the generous donation of ATVs provided by Sedona ATV Rental.

Interested in information? Interested in helping? Interested in getting your steps in for the day or sharing your time with a worthy community service project? Please text volunteer coordinator Kathryn Stillman at 202-906-9528 or Jack Ross, SAVCO president, at 860-705-2163.

Thank You.

Jack Ross

Sedona AZ