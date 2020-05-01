Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Local Law Enforcement Fundraiser May 1-5

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Friends:

During this difficult time, crime did not cease. In fact, domestic violence, rage and drug use have been increasing in our community. Our brave local police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been walking into dangerous situations to keep the rest of us safe; let’s thank them for their bravery during this crisis. Come out and help us do just that; we appreciate your participation:

McDonald’s franchisees in Sedona, Camp Verde and Cottonwood have offered a limited-menu “thank you” breakfast (or lunch) to our law enforcement officers at no cost. We are partnering with McDonalds in all three Verde Valley McDonalds locations to raise enough money between now and Monday afternoon, May 4, to match McDonald’s kind “thank you” meals and treat our officers to a second breakfast (or lunch) specifically on “Two-Fer Tuesday”, May 5th.

The officers can keep the second meal (our treat) for dinner -or- use the second meal to treat a stressed spouse, please a restless child, or encourage an unemployed friend who needs some comfort.

We will be collecting cash donations at these locations starting tomorrow:

Friday, May 1, from 8 AM to 5:30 PM at Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, 1515 West State Road 89 A, Sedona -and- 10 AM to 4 PM, Camp Verde Marshal’s office, 646 South 1st Street, Camp Verde.

Saturday, May 2: from 8 AM to 5:30 PM at Cleaner, Quicker Car Wash, 1515 West State Road 89 A, Sedona -and- 10 AM to 4 PM, Cottonwood Police Station, 199 South 6th Street, Cottonwood

Monday, May 4th: from 8 AM to 5:30 PM, Cleaner, Quicker Car Wash, 1515 West State Road 89 A, Sedona

Since Camp Verde and Cottonwood locations are a farther drive, come to either of those locations and get treats! See pictures (cool bumper stickers for your car or your home window -or- a Trump “acquitted” pen). More treats are being considered. All treats will be offered while supplies last.

Come out and join the fun and BE the miracle!

Please feel free to share and post. See you Friday, Saturday and Monday to honor law enforcement.

Andrea Kadar

Sedona AZ