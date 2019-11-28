Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Spring Creek and Villa Bellagio housing brings 10K new residents to Sedona doorstep

Imagine the unimaginable.

Imagine two new villages, each about the size of Cornville, between Sedona and Cottonwood. Then imagine these villages are deliberately located on either side of Spring Creek, just off of AZ State Route 89A.

Imagine the impact on the threatened and endangered species that inhabit Spring Creek, especially after a monsoon rain, when runoff from roads, driveways, and yards finds its way into the creek.

Imagine the burden 10,000 new residents would place on already stressed infrastructure: Roads, emergency services, healthcare systems, and water supply.

Finally, imagine purchasing “affordable housing,” then paying $700 a month to rent the land your home sits on because the developer still owns the land.

While this may seem like a nightmare to you, it’s the dream of two separate developers requesting zoning variances from Yavapai County.

The developer of Spring Creek Ranch envisions 3,100 housing units, on land the developer will continue to own.

The developer of Villa Bellagio proposes approximately 2,000 units, 6 artificial lakes, and 5-story structures.

These two separate developments would be in close proximity, each straddling Spring Creek. For either proposal to proceed, they will require rezoning from RCU-2A (Residential; Rural) to PAD (Planned Area Development). The developers have requested rezoning from Yavapai County.

County Planning and Zoning has scheduled a public rezoning hearing on Spring Creek Ranch for Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM at County offices, 10 S 6th Street in Cottonwood.

Speak out by attending this meeting, and sending an email to planning@yavapai.us. In your email, identify the rezoning request you are writing about (Spring Creek Ranch), AND include your name and address, without which your email will not be included in the record.

It’s critical that residents speak up so the unimaginable doesn’t become reality.

Craig Swanson

Wild Horse Mesa Drive

Sedona AZ