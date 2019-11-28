Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » County Planning and Zoning to hear Spring Creek housing development application

Sedona AZ – The public is advised that the application for the “Spring Creek Ranch” development is scheduled to be heard by the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission at 9:00 a.m. on December 19, 2019 at 10 South 6th Street in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Comments regarding this project can be sent to Yavapai County Development Services at planning@yavapai.us or by phone at 928-771-3214 (Prescott Office) and 928-639-8151 (Cottonwood Office). The office will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from November 29 through December 2, 2019.

The Yavapai County Arizona Board of Supervisors released information today that the “Villa Bellagio” development will NOT be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission on December 19, 2019.

Yavapai County Development Services would like to clarify that the application for Villa Bellagio is not scheduled for public hearing at this time. This application is still in the preliminary phase, which requires the applicant to reach out to community groups to measure citizen interest and garner involvement and input from the community.

Comments regarding both projects can be sent to Yavapai County Development Services at planning@yavapai.us .

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors website is found at www.Yavapai.us.