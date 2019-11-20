Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Adoption Day Unites Children with Forever Families

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Good afternoon!

Please be notified that Adoption Day is scheduled for this Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, located at 1100 Prescott Lakes Parkway in Prescott, Arizona. As of today, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 11 children will be united with 9 forever families, and there’s still time to schedule more!

Historically, Adoption Day is a fun-filled day consisting of carnival games, food, bouncy houses (weather permitting) and balloon artists, where children seeking new homes are officially adopted into their new families. The courtroom will be decorated wall to wall with donated items for the children and families including quilts, stuffed animals, and more.

We will be sending out a press release next week with the exact stats and photos from the event, so hopefully some of you are able to pass this information along, or even come witness the event for yourselves. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.

Thank you!

Julie Malinowski

Deputy Court Administrator

Yavapai County Superior Court

120 S. Cortez

Prescott, AZ 86303

928-771-3168