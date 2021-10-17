Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Biden-Sanders Trillions Waste Plan: Click email link and tell lawmakers no

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Dear Readers,

Did you know the $4.7 trillion Biden-Sanders “infrastructure” plan includes costly energy regulations that would lead to increased energy costs for you and your family?

It’s true.

The plan includes:

*A cap-and-trade program that goes further than President Obama’s so-called “Clean Power Plan,” which could cost your family hundreds of dollars every year.

*New energy taxes that would benefit wealthy electric car owners in New York and California.

*A California-style ban on gas-powered cars.

*Hundreds of billions of dollars in handouts for unproven energy sources.

Americans for Prosperity is doing something to STOP these reckless policies in their tracks. We’ve launched a new video ad to educate folks about what’s going on in Washington, DC.

This plan would give Washington more control of your day-to-day life, would lead to increased costs, and does little if anything to improve the environment or address our nation’s infrastructure needs.

Check out the video (it’s only 30 seconds) and then click here to send an email to your lawmakers telling them to oppose the energy takeover!

In Other News

The biggest election in the country this November must be the Virginia governor’s race, and AFP is all-in to elect Glenn Youngkin for governor. We’ve announced our endorsement and just released a new ad that is airing throughout the state.

Earlier this week I was at our Richmond, VA field office to meet with our amazing field staff who are leading the on-the-ground effort.

This election is closely watched inside the Beltway. That means a victory for Youngkin wouldn’t just help Virginians. It would send a message to the leaders in Washington, D.C. — right across the Potomac River — to back off the extreme policies they’ve been pushing.

Recent polling shows Youngkin neck and neck with Terry McAuliffe, the former governor who’s been considered a favorite to win. We see an opportunity to make an impact on the race and are getting involved because we believe Glenn Youngkin will be a leader and uniter who will champion policies that help all Virginians improve their lives.

This race is critical to the future of our country and will help set the tone for the next year. We hope you’ll join us in supporting qualified, principled candidates like Glenn Youngkin in the months to come. Stay tuned!

Sincerely,

Tim Phillips

President

Americans for Prosperity

1310 N. Courthouse Road, Suite 700

Arlington, VA 22201

