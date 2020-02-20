Home » Business » Sedona Parks and Recreation Offers Youth Drum Circle

Sedona AZ – Join instructor Harta Dunia once a week on Tuesdays in March 2020 for a facilitated youth drum circle. This is an opportunity to play cool instruments and have fun, while making new friends.

A drum circle is a relaxing, yet high energy circle that reduces stress, improves concentration, develops confidence, and improves communication skills.

Classes are held every Tuesday in March, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. for children ages 7 -17 in the Recreation Room at Posse Grounds Park, 525-D Posse Ground Road, west Sedona. Beginners are welcome. Drums will be supplied.

Register online and view the full calendar of events and classes at www.SedonaAZ.gov/parks.

For more information, call the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.