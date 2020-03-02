Home » Business » Sedona residents may provide input during city online survey

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona invites all residents to take an online survey before March 16, 2020, to provide input on potential projects related to the city’s budget process.

Take the survey here by clicking this link.

Every year, the city evaluates what projects will be included in future year budgets by weighing needs, funding, and other competing priorities. New to this year’s budget process, the survey seeks input from the community on projects city staff has heard should be implemented.

The survey asks 12 questions on a variety of topics, including:

Transit

Housing diversification and affordability

Environmental sustainability

Economic diversification

Community pool

Annual tree limb pick up.

Additionally, there are questions that ask residents to rank the projects against each other to help city staff understand priorities.

City staff will take the input received from this survey and use it during the budget preparation process so that staff, the City Manager and City Council can make more informed decisions.

Results to the survey will be posted to www.sedonaaz.gov/budgetsurvey at the end of March 2020.