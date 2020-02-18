Home » Business » Schnebly Hill Road lane restrictions may cause delays

Sedona AZ – On February 24, 2020, Arizona Public Service (APS) will begin work to replace a pole on the west side of Schnebly Hill Road immediately north of Burrus Lane. The work will take a maximum of one week to complete.

Schnebly Hill Road and Burrus Lane will remain open during construction. Schnebly Hill Road will be reduced to one lane as necessary for APS to access the pole. Lane closures with flaggers will occur between 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the week of construction.

For more information, contact APS customer service at 1-800-253-9405.