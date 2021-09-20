Sedona and Yavapai County Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona and Yavapai County will host a free household hazardous waste and electronics collection day on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until noon, at the Sedona City Hall complex. This event is for residents of Sedona and unincorporated Yavapai County. Please be prepared to show a driver’s license and one utility bill as proof of residence.

Waste that will be accepted includes aerosol paints and spray products, antifreeze, batteries except for lead acid or any other vehicle battery, tube TVs, flatscreen TVs, desktop and laptop computers, radios, phones, e-readers, mp3 players, game systems, gasoline, household cleaners, kerosene, light bulbs, pesticides, pool chemicals, standard grill and camping propane tanks, oil based paints, stains, solvents, thinners and adhesives.

Waste that will not be accepted includes ammunition and fireworks, car or other vehicle batteries, commercial business waste, explosives, compressed gas cylinders other than propane such as oxygen, latex paints, medical waste or prescription drugs, motor oil and oil filters, radioactive materials including smoke detectors, tires of any kind, or any other material or items not listed in the accepted list.

Here are ways you can dispose of some of the items not accepted at this event:

Add kitty litter or sawdust to latex paint to dry it out and dispose with regular trash; if you can remove the dried paint from the can, please recycle the can.

Prescription drugs can be taken to the Sedona Police Department lobby at the City Hall complex and deposited in the prescription drop box; anyone can do this, and residency is not required.

Vehicle batteries and motor oil can be returned to garages or auto supply stores.

Sedona residents in Coconino County may participate in this event in addition to being able to drop off items year-round in Flagstaff via the Flagstaff Hazardous Products Center. Visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/hpc or call (928) 213-2159 for more information.

Disposing of hazardous waste in landfills contaminates drinking water and can kill wildlife. Throwing out electronics can waste billions of dollars in recoverable materials such as gold, silver, coltan, copper, palladium, platinum and other valuable metals. Proper disposal is important for protecting the health of humans and our environment.

For additional details on the Sedona Household Hazardous Waste Event contact mjones@sedonaaz.gov or 928-203-5060.