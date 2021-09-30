Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Begins Posse Grounds and Soldiers Pass Construction

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona and its hired contractor have begun construction of the Posse Grounds Parking and Soldiers Pass Road Shared-Use Path Project.

Crews recently began mobilizing equipment into the area for removal of select vegetation within the city’s right-of-way on the east side of Soldiers Pass Road where the shared-use path will go, in preparation of the installation of the stabilized decomposed granite pathway surface.

The project also consists of a new parking lot and restroom at Posse Grounds Park that is set to begin shortly. The shared-use path will start from this parking lot and connect to the existing Sunrise Trail, cross Soldiers Pass Road and continue along the east side of Soldiers Pass Road to Rim Shadows Drive.

Work may occur Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please be aware of heavy equipment, lane restrictions, reduced speeds, loud noise and flagging operations along Soldiers Pass Road.

Once complete, these improvements will offer a safe way to walk and bike along Soldiers Pass Road, protect natural resources, reduce impact to properties and prevent parking along Soldiers Pass Road past Carruth Drive on a permanent basis.

Work is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2022.

Future communication for this project will be provided via email updates. To receive project updates, email a request to news@soldierspasssup.com.