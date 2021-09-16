Home » Community » Sedona Camera Club: Nature Photography Trends for the Future

Sedona AZ – Award winning professional photographer Lisa Langell will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, at the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m..

Due to Covid-19 concerns about safety practices for indoor events, we will require all attendees to wear masks. The Sedona Creative Life Center venue will allow for social distancing and no refreshments will be served.

As photographers, we have classically been taught one master set of “rules” that govern how we photograph wildlife and nature. Those rules are largely oriented toward the requirements for publication in magazines and calendars. They are dictated by how an audience responds best in those genres. Most competitions have geared their requirements toward the same rules of composition, style and quality. But did you know there are other rules, too? What if your image isn’t going in a calendar, but instead will have its permanent place in a home, office, website banner, etc.? In these cases, the rules we learned may not apply!

Many do not realize that there are more than one set of rules for nature photography depending on where it will “live”! We’re missing out on a whole world of photography by not considering these alternative rules. Lisa will present alternatives for thinking, capturing the shot, composing, processing and “homing” our work, including:

• Identify the difference between “Classic Nature Photography” and alternative (new) options for composing, capturing, processing and producing your work.

• Spot the right photographic compositions for modern decorative art.

• Identify and apply photographic techniques that elevates your work from traditional to art-worthy for today’s interior trends.

• Break out of the traditional mode and find new ideas, inspiration and outlets.

• Think flexibly about your photography and the rules around it.

• Incorporate mixed-media and “found objects” into your creations.

• Apply simple – but impactful – post processing techniques.

• Discover images in your archives that, with a few tweaks, can be translated into the New Nature Photography.

Lisa Langell is a fulltime award-winning photographer whose work has appeared in prestigious publications, including Outdoor Photographer magazine, Arizona Highways, Ranger Rick, art galleries and more. She currently sits on the Board of Directors for the North American Nature Photography Association. She is also a proud ambassador for Tamron, FotoPro, and H&Y filters. While working in various roles in the corporate and consulting world, she enjoyed meeting each challenge.

Since childhood, Langell’s strongest calling was photography when bird watching ignited her lifelong love of nature and the camera. In 2010, she turned her passion for photography into a business and, in 2015, successfully transitioned to photography fulltime. Lisa loves combining her diverse background and skills into photographic art and instruction, and thrives on creating innovative learning experiences and pushing photographic boundaries. Enriching, stimulating and expanding fellow photographers’ minds emotionally, creatively, and intellectually brings her joy.

Presentations hosted by the Sedona Camera Club are free to members: There is a $5 fee for guests.

Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. An annual Sedona Camera Club membership is $35.