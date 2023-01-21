Sedona Dog Park Opens April 2023

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona welcomes all dogs and dog owners to enjoy the expanded dog park at Posse Grounds in west Sedona. The city expanded the existing dog park to include more square footage for dogs to run. Currently it features a temporary sand surface while the city evaluates the installation of natural grass.

The dog park is located at the corner of Soldier’s Pass Road and Carruth Drive, 950 Soldiers Pass Road, Sedona, will be open April 1 – October 1 from 6:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., and October 2 – March 31 from 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. in 2023.