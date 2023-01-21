Sedona Dog Park Opens April 2023

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona welcomes all dogs and dog owners to enjoy the expanded dog park at Posse Grounds in west Sedona. The city expanded the existing dog park to include more square footage for dogs to run. Currently it features a temporary sand surface while the city evaluates the installation of natural grass.
The dog park is located at the corner of Soldier’s Pass Road and Carruth Drive, 950 Soldiers Pass Road, Sedona, will be open April 1 – October 1 from 6:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., and October 2 – March 31 from 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. in 2023.
Sedona Dog Park Rules
- Dog park use is at your own risk.
- Hours of operation – April 1 through October 1, 2023 from 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and October 1 – April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
- Dogs must have current vaccinations and city license (The requirement for a city license shall not apply to a nonresident keeping a dog within the city for not longer than 30 days provided the dog is licensed elsewhere.)
- All owners must clean up after their dog(s).
- Non-neutered males and females in heat are not permitted.
- Excessive barking is not permitted – City of Sedona, Article 8.25.040F
- Owners must be with dogs at all times.
- Dogs must be collared.
- Dogs must be on a leash when entering and exiting the park.
- Dog treats are not permitted.
- Children under 12 not permitted unless accompanied by an adult. Infants and toddlers are not recommended.
- No glass containers or alcohol in park.
- Weapons of any kind not permitted.
- Smoking is not permitted.
- Aggressive dogs are not permitted on premises. Dogs must be removed at the first signs of aggression.
- Personal items such as chairs, dog bowls, and swimming pools that are left overnight will be discarded and unavailable for retrieval.
Park in designated areas only. No West Sedona School parking please.
For easy community reference, contact Community Service Officer Dispatch (928) 282-3100 ext. 4022 for animal control issues and or Sedona Parks Maintenance (928) 203-5063.
Be advised that per City Code Article 8.25.040: Domesticated or caged nonfarm animals may not bark, squeal, crow, howl or make any other such noises for more than five minutes if continuous or more than 15 minutes if intermittent.