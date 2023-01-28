Home » City Council, Community » 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Participation Guide

Sedona AZ – Join the city of Sedona and its Parks and Recreation Department for the 2023 annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

The family fun festivities are presented by the city of Sedona.

This St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Jordan Historical Park and proceed south on Jordan Road to Mesquite Avenue. Parade entrants will include civic, social, cultural and religious organizations, dignitaries, and area businesses.

Want to be part of this fun community annual event? There are many ways to participate in the St. Patrick’s Parade:

• Parade Entry: Parade registration is open from January 17 until February 28. Click here to register. • Sponsor: Are you interested in becoming a sponsor? Review the levels available for Sponsorship on our Sponsor Chart.

Click here to be a Sponsor. • Volunteer: After years of partnering with the NAU Parks and Recreation Department and Events Management Course, they are no longer able to participate due to program changes after the pandemic. Sedona Parks and Recreation is currently seeking volunteers to fill various tasks, ranging from pre-event to day-of opportunities. If you would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities, please contact the department via email.

Parade Information and Rules:

Parade Rules

Spectator Parking Map

Participant Staging Map

Road Closures/Traffic Plan Map – 1

Road Closures/Traffic Plan Map – 2