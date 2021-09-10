Home » Community » Sedona 9/11 Ceremony and Remembrances

Sedona AZ – On Saturday, September 11, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Sedona Police Department and Sedona Fire District will hold a remembrance ceremony at Fire Station 6 at 2675 State Route 179 near Chapel Road.

Please be aware that during the ceremony a gun salute and helicopter flyover are planned. The gun salute will have a total of 21 blank rounds shot into the air, which will be loud and echo throughout the city for all to hear.

The public is invited to attend the Sedona Police and SFD ceremony and is respectfully asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m. (not later than 8:45 a.m. please) to find parking and be settled in place for the start of the program.

As you drive about the city and area, please note flags flying in 9/11 remembrance including those placed along SR 89A corridor by local volunteers.

Please take time to remember and honor the innocent Americans and our nation’s visitors who lost their lives twenty years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And to the survivors who sought refuge and shelter among Sedona’s red rocks, mesas and high desert, may peace be with you always.