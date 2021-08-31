Home » Community » Emerson Theater Collaborative Awarded $20K Sedona Grant

Sedona AZ – Emerson Theater Collaborative would like to thank the city of Sedona and Arizona Humanities for its recent grant and production awards: The city of Sedona awarded ETC with a $20,000 grant for its 2021-22 season and Arizona Humanities contributed $5,000 toward its upcoming theater production of Raging Skillet in October.

ETC’s mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and thought provoking theater. ETC, the 2019 Spirit of Sedona Community Collaborator of the Year, provides youth in Sedona and across the Verde Valley with opportunities to participate in professional theater productions.

ETC will continue to bring high quality, compelling theater to the community throughout the year.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit emersontheatercollaborative.org.