Yavapai County Approves $10 Million for Water and Sewer Infrastructure

Sedona AZ – On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a plan to spend $10 million of the nearly $46 million dollars the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), on improving water and sewer infrastructure within unincorporated areas of Yavapai County.

The application for these grant funds begins by downloading, completing, and submitting the application which can be found at YavapaiAZ.GOV under the Board Links section (ARPA Grant Application). There is also a written project proposal required for submission along with the application. For assistance with the application process, contact the Board of Supervisors office at 928-771-3200.

The review and approval process will include a panel of representatives from County Administration, Public Works, and Facilities Departments to review all completed applications and make recommendations for the Board of Supervisors award. Ranking will be based on eligible criteria, providing a positive impact on unincorporated community’s water quality and or water delivery system, the number of households served, available funding, and the long-term benefit to the community.

Application Timeline:

Monday, August 23, 2021 – Application and instructions available on YavapaiAZ.GOV

October 1, 2021, at 5:00 PM – Applications and supporting documentation submittal deadline

Submittals in writing or electronically to the Clerk of the Board

November 3, 2021 – Board of Supervisors approves allocation of grant funds to grantees

November through December 2021 – Subrecipient agreements are approved by grantee and Board of Supervisors.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott AZ 86305 is online at www.Yavapai.us.