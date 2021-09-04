Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: An Inconvenient Disorder

Sedona AZ – Beyond masks, affectionately referenced as facial diapers, generally lurks glaring and unfriendly eyes.

But who, pray tell, can actually tell?

Unlike death and taxes will this current pandemic last forever? For over a year now the global population has been in a perplexing state. Is this upsetting situation any different than a fish out of water? Is one compelled to have presumed immunity by indulging in a vaccination, or not? There are, of course, factors to be considered whatever the decision.

After all over time hasn’t the human race survived equal threats such as typhoid fever, polio, mumps, measles, chickenpox, and other once prevalent diseases? The miracle of modern technology and its resulting medications and treatments has been miraculous in calming even more disastrous outcomes from occurring during onslaughts of peril.

COVID-19, a new term that has spread probably even more rapidly than the disease itself.

Covid-19

/ˌkōvidˌnīnˈtēn/

noun

· 1.an acute respiratory illness in humans caused by a coronavirus, capable of producing severe symptoms and in some cases death, especially in older people and those with underlying health conditions. It was originally identified in China in 2019 and became pandemic in 2020. Powered by Oxford Dictionaries

Could this COVID by remote definition stand for, as an example, “Confounded, Overbearing, Vitriolic, and Inconvenient Disorder?”

So far it remains a personal decision to individually decide what prevention and treatment path to choose. Those in public situations clearly seem more obvious to be subjected to acquiring the disease, while others who live within their own small parameters might logically avoid negative potential reactions to injections of foreign fluids into their systems.

However can anyone dispute that, with the exception of death and taxes, does anything really last forever? Even taxes may be questionable. But death?

“Divine Intervention” never takes a holiday. COVID-19 is merely a reminder. An appetizer to whatever might be the main course – “food for thought” perhaps?

The beginning of each and every day is opportunity for new beginnings. Political power in reality means nothing. Those who may think so are also vulnerable to deadly diseases. Even those currently preaching “socialism” cannot escape.

Mother Nature, as proven by her never-ending global disasters, represents, perhaps, the best testimonial of all.