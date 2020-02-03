Home » City Council, Community » Eddie Maddock: Rootin’ and Tootin’ Sedona

Sedona AZ – With the constant turnover of creative minds comin’ and goin’ in Sedona, and that includes tourists and residents, has anyone ever come up with the suggestion of a Sedona City Anthem i.e. our national anthem? There are many possibilities, but, as an example, how about a similarity to Dorothy Shay’s 1948 lyrics to Feudin’ and Fightin’, a portion of which is offered here:

FEUDIN’ AND FIGHTIN’

By Dorothy Shay

“Feuding and fussing and a-fighting

Sometimes it gets to be exciting

Don’t like them ornery neighbors down by the creek

We’ll be plumb out of neighbors next week

Grandma, poor old grandma

Why’d they have to shoot poor grandma

She lies ‘neath the clover

Someone caught her bending over

Picking up a daisy . . . ”

As a suggestion, maybe Sedona’s version could start with the title of Rootin’ and Tootin’ followed by:

First Verse

“Beefing and bitching and a-bawling

Sometimes it gets to be appalling

Free lunch for the Chamber, name of the game

While those flatlanders gripe and spew blame.

CHORUS:

Tourists, good old tourists

Yes, indeed, we love those tourists

But traffic, too much traffic

Need to heed a hold on traffic

But keep the tourists coming…

Second Verse

Skidding and scooting and a-skating

Sometimes it fails to be elating

Mute options? Not a solution, easy to see

While nice styles of life cease to be

REPEAT CHORUS

Tourists, good old tourists

Yes, indeed, we love those tourists

But traffic, too much traffic

Need to heed a hold on traffic

But keep the tourists coming…

* * * * * * * * * * *

OK Gang, here’s your chance. Let’s see your imagination put into motion. Add a third verse to Sedona’s proposed “anthem” – ROOTIN’ AND A-TOOTIN’.