Eddie Maddock: Rootin’ and Tootin’ Sedona

Eddie Maddock finds humor in Sedona 2020.

Sedona AZ – With the constant turnover of creative minds comin’ and goin’ in Sedona, and that includes tourists and residents, has anyone ever come up with the suggestion of a Sedona City Anthem i.e. our national anthem? There are many possibilities, but, as an example, how about a similarity to Dorothy Shay’s 1948 lyrics to Feudin’ and Fightin’, a portion of which is offered here:

FEUDIN’ AND FIGHTIN’
By Dorothy Shay

“Feuding and fussing and a-fighting
Sometimes it gets to be exciting
Don’t like them ornery neighbors down by the creek
We’ll be plumb out of neighbors next week

Grandma, poor old grandma
Why’d they have to shoot poor grandma
She lies ‘neath the clover
Someone caught her bending over

Picking up a daisy . . . ”

As a suggestion, maybe Sedona’s version could start with the title of Rootin’ and Tootin’ followed by:

It’s Rootin Tootin time!

First Verse

“Beefing and bitching and a-bawling
Sometimes it gets to be appalling
Free lunch for the Chamber, name of the game
While those flatlanders gripe and spew blame.

CHORUS:

Tourists, good old tourists
Yes, indeed, we love those tourists
But traffic, too much traffic
Need to heed a hold on traffic

But keep the tourists coming…

Second Verse

Skidding and scooting and a-skating
Sometimes it fails to be elating
Mute options? Not a solution, easy to see
While nice styles of life cease to be

REPEAT CHORUS

Tourists, good old tourists
Yes, indeed, we love those tourists
But traffic, too much traffic
Need to heed a hold on traffic

But keep the tourists coming…

* * * * * * * * * * *
OK Gang, here’s your chance. Let’s see your imagination put into motion. Add a third verse to Sedona’s proposed “anthem” – ROOTIN’ AND A-TOOTIN’.

