League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley Centennial Celebration

Sedona AZ – The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley (LWVGVV) Women Power the Vote Luncheon will feature Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. This event will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Poco Diablo Resort, 1752 Route 179, Sedona.

Secretary Hobbs will discuss the importance of fair elections and election security. The Secretary is the second highest ranking elected official in the State.

The League of Women Voters was founded by Carrie Chapman Catt a hundred years ago. Local historian Janeen Trevyllian will take the stage to portray Carrie Chapman Catt and present the story of the League’s formation.

Women from the Verde Valley seeking political office in 2020 will also be recognized. The League of Women Voters does not support or oppose any political party or candidate.

The luncheon cost is $25. Tickets can be purchased online at https://lwvgvv.brownpapertickets.com.

The League of Women Voters envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

For more information about League of Women Voters programs email lwvgvv@gmail.com or Like Us on Facebook @lwvgvv.