AZ SB 1554: Short Term Rental management help for municipalities

Sedona AZ – The Arizona State Legislature announced that Senate Bill (SB) 1554 is assigned to the Senate Commerce Committee and is waiting to be placed on an agenda for discussion at an upcoming committee meeting. SB 1554 is pending legislation that considers additional short term rental management tools for cities and towns and it will affect local governments.

Read a summary of SB 1554 bill’s current key provisions, which will be updated as the bill moves through the legislative process here.

The process this bill will go through, recognizing that at any time it could either die if not advanced or be amended, is:

1. The bill is introduced by multiple sponsors. (This has been completed.)

2. The bill is assigned to the Senate Commerce Committee. (This has been completed.)

3. The bill will be heard by the Commerce Committee at an upcoming meeting. (This is waiting to bescheduled.)

4. If passed out of committee, the full Senate would likely vote on the bill.

5. If passed by the full Senate, the bill would cross-over to the House of Representatives and the Senate process would be repeated there.

6. If passed by both chambers (House and Senate), the Governor will decide whether or not to sign the bill into law. If vetoed, a two-thirds majority of the legislature can override that decision.

At any point in this process, residents may email Governor Doug Ducey at servicedesk@azdoa.gov or call his office at 602-926-3620. Currently, residents should provide their input to the Senate Commerce Committee by contacting its members below:

Michelle Ugenti-Rita (Chairman), mugenti-rita@azleg.gov, (602) 926-4480

Tyler Pace (Vice-Chairman), tpace@azleg.gov, (602) 926-5760

Tony Navarrete, tnavarret@azleg.gov, (602) 926-4864

J.D. Mesnard, jmesnard@azleg.gov, (602) 926-4481

David Livingston, dlivingston@azleg.gov, (602) 926-4178

Sally Ann Gonzales, sgonzales@azleg.gov, (602) 926-3278

Dave Farnsworth, dfarnsworth@azleg.gov, (602) 926-3020

Sean Bowie, sbowie@azleg.gov

To officially register an opinion on this bill at any point in this process, residents must use the Request to Speak (RTS) program, which requires in-person registration at the Arizona Capitol. After registration is set up, constituents may register opinions from home using the RTS system or in person at meetings.