Yavapai County New Remote Video Building Inspections

Sedona AZ – Yavapai County Development Services announces its new Remote Video Building Inspection program. Now, homeowners and contractors can have many common building inspections performed by streaming video using their personal electronic device, such as a tablet or a cell phone.

The new Video Inspection program uses the Skype video calling application. Once the user has a Skype account, they can schedule a video building inspection by going to their online Development Services account by visiting www.citizenserve.com/yavapaicounty. At the scheduled time, an inspector will call the homeowner or the contractor and provide a series of instructions to walk through and inspect the work area. At the end of the call, the inspector will let the homeowner or contractor know if the inspection passed or failed. That information is also immediately recorded into the user’s building permit record.

The new Video Inspection program builds on other Development Services Department improvements over the last few years. Recently, Development Services transitioned to a paperless permitting system called CitizenServe.

According to Jeremy Dye, Assistant Director in Development Services, “Development Services is always looking for ways to enhance our services and find efficiencies. This new video inspection program makes it easier to schedule and conduct inspections. It is also a time saver because an inspection is scheduled for a specific time, so someone isn’t waiting onsite for an inspector to show up. Video Inspection is also a good option right now for preventing the of spread the COVID-19 virus because the inspector is not physically on the job site.”

What if someone lives in an area that doesn’t have adequate cell coverage? Field inspections can still be scheduled for all inspection types by following the same online scheduling process.

For additional information and instructions on how to schedule a Remote Video Building Inspection, please visit www.citizenserve.com/yavapaicounty.

For questions or additional information, please contact Jeremy Dye, Assistant Director of Development Services, at (928) 639-8151, or by email at Jeremy.dye@yavapai.us.