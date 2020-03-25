Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Fire District Suspends Burn Permits

Sedona AZ – Effective immediately Sedona Fire District has suspended the issuance of new burn permits and will is not allowing the activation of existing permits.

“The moratorium on burning yard waste is made in order to align us with our state and federal partners which are suspending all prescribed burns for the time being,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis. This decision will promote elevated air quality at a time when many people are facing the possibility of a respiratory virus and will help to limit public contacts for our first responders.

Sedona Fire District is monitoring the situation and will resume standard burn permit practices as conditions warrant.