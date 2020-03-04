Sedona Thunder Mountain Drainage Improvements Project Begins

Sedona AZ – On March 16, 2020, city of Sedona contractor Tiffany Construction Company will begin the Thunder Mountain Drainage Improvements Project, which will begin with utility relocation work, followed by a drainage culvert installation.

This project involves installing drainage pipes ranging in diameter from 36 to 60 inches along the south side of Thunder Mountain Road between Rhapsody Road and Andante Drive, west Sedona. Before the drainage pipe installation portion of the project can start, it will be necessary to relocate a few short sections of Arizona Water Company water mains. In addition, two sections of a city sewer main need to be relocated to a deeper elevation south of Thunder Mountain Road on Harmony Drive and Concord Drive.

It is anticipated that the utility relocation work will take approximately five weeks, and the drainage portion of the project will take an additional eleven weeks.

The city of Sedona staff reached out to residents directly impacted by this drainage project and, additionally, Tiffany Construction Company will place notifications at each residence within 300 feet of the project area with up-to-date information as this project begins.

Throughout this project, Thunder Mountain Road will be closed from just west of Andante Drive to a point just east of Rhapsody Road. When needed, a detour will be set up along Blue Horizon Road via Andante Drive and Rhapsody Road. The contractor will be responsible for traffic control signage, and will be working with the Postmaster and garbage collectors to ensure uninterrupted service.

This project will eliminate the existing open ditch along the south side of Thunder Mountain Road and improve drainage performance in the area. It will also provide the area needed for the second phase of this project, the installation of a “Sedona red” concrete shared use path that is currently in the final stages of design and budgeted for construction between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. The shared use path with extend past this drainage project and connect to Coffee Pot Drive. In addition, this second phase includes roadway milling, repaving and, on the south side of Thunder Mountain Road, new concrete curb and gutter.

For more information regarding the Thunder Mountain Drainage Improvements Project, contact David Peck, Associate Engineer, city of Sedona Public Works Department at DPeck@SedonaAZ.gov. Get more information on this project and other capital improvement projects on the city website.