Yavapai County Fall 2022 Community Clean Up Schedule

Sedona AZ – The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community wide cleanup in the Verde Valley.

The cleanup will be at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. Hwy 260, 7 miles east of I-17 and will be open to Yavapai County residents at no charge on October 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and November 3, 4, and 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m..

Accepted items: Household appliances, BAGGED household trash, automotive batteries, tires, furniture, and all yard trimmings.

Unacceptable items: Loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries, and dead animals.

Wildfires are never out of season and now is the time to create defensible space around your home. Cut away vegetation 5 to 30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks and the grounds around your home.

Please remember to be cautious of sparks as you are cutting and trimming. Again, all yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup.

This Yavapai County community clean-up program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Public Works Department at (928) 771-3183.