Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Consider Appointment to Vacancy

Sedona AZ – The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will consider filling the vacancy for the Office of the Yavapai County Recorder at a special Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting room, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ 86305.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors solicited letters of interest and resumes from those interested in assuming the position of Recorder. The following individuals submitted letters of interest and resumes by the deadline:

Michelle Burchill

Wiley J. Cline

The public is encouraged to comment on candidates via email clerkoftheboard.web@yavapaiaz.gov. Comments will be accepted until Friday, July 22, 2022, at noon.

You may review the letters of interest and resumes attached to the Monday, July 25, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting agenda, to be posted by July 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

For information about Yavapai County, contact David McAtee at 928-442-5509 or email David.McAtee@YavapaiAZ.GOV or visit www.YavapaiAZ.GOV.