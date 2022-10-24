Humboldt Education Foundation Receives $50,000 from Builders

Sedona AZ – Earlier this year, the Humboldt Education Foundation received two significant donations. The Watkins Companies donated $6,972.00 while the Great Street Company donated $43,028.00 for a total of $50,000 donated by the local builders.

The Great Street Company is a homebuilder based in Prescott Valley, Arizona, owned by Dave Grounds. The Watkins Companies is a General Contractor-Engineering firm with offices in Prescott, Arizona and Scottsdale, Arizona owned by Duane and Cindy Watkins.

“We are honored to support our favorite school district. These thankless administrators, teachers and leaders are the real superheroes in our community. They passionately work to serve our community’s children while being severely underfunded. If the government can’t help them, then let this be a rallying cry to help our kids and our teachers. This is our first step towards helping them, and there will be more. We urge every business and resident in our community to help these heroes and the challenges they face, in any way they possibly can,” said Dave Grounds, Great Streets Company owner.

“Cindy and I were honored to participate with Dave in this endeavor. Our son and daughter-in-law are teachers, so we are aware how difficult it can be for them to get the resources needed. Also the majority of our employees have kids in the Humboldt School District and deserve every advantage to a good education,” offered Duane Watkins of the Watkins Companies.

“The Humboldt Education Foundation, its Board and volunteers, are so very thankful of the generosity and care shared by both the Watkins Companies and the Great Street Company. Our non-profit foundation supports the Humboldt Unified School District – the largest school district in Yavapai County. This kind of support helps us to reach further into our school district to provide teacher and student grants, scholarships, hungry kids project, and a number of other projects in support of our schools. A big thank you, again, to the Watkins Companies and the Great Street Company,” said Guy Roginson, Humboldt Education Foundation Board president on behalf of the foundation.

The Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) is a non-profit organization that helps support the students and teachers of the Humboldt Unified School District. HEF supports and administers the Hungry Kids Project; the Teacher of the Year Recognition; scholarships and mini-grants to teachers; and other projects benefiting the students and staff of the Humboldt Unified School District in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

