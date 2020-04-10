Home » Business » Yavapai County Development Services open for business

Sedona AZ – Yavapai County Development Services reminds the community that the Department is still open for business. Even though County buildings are currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Development Services still provides all its services to the public.

These services include:

Permitting Residential and commercial plan review and inspections Addressing Land Use (code enforcement) Environmental (wastewater).



All services can be conducted remotely, through the Development Services online portal. Most residential building inspections can now be conducted remotely through online video inspection.

For permitting, inspections, questions about a property or to schedule an appointment with Development Services staff, please call the office at (928) 771-3214, or visit our web portal at www.citizenserve.com/yavapaicounty.