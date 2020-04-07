City of Sedona small grant applications now accepted via email

Sedona AZ – In light of social distancing measures with COVID-19, this year’s small grant applicants are strongly encouraged to submit applications via email. In prior years, a hard copy application was required.

The city of Sedona invites 501(c) organizations to apply for city grants by Thursday, April 30, 2020, with awards finalized by the Sedona City Council.

Grant applications are available for programs, activities or events developed by 501(c) organizations that provide a public service or benefit and are consistent with the city’s funding priorities. Individual grant amounts have typically ranged from $2,000 to $20,000.

Applicants should email applications to city of Sedona Administrative Assistant Teresah Arthur at tarthur@sedonaaz.gov. If there are extenuating circumstances and applicants cannot email the application, arrangements may be made with Arthur to apply with a hard copy application via mail or in-person appointment.

As in prior years, grant applications will be distributed by request only. To receive an application, fill out the request form located at www.sedonaaz.gov/grants. More information regarding the application process will also be found on that webpage.

For additional information, contact Arthur at (928) 203-5198 or via email above.