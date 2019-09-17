Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Wild and Scenic Rivers matter to all of us!

Sedona AZ – Rivers inspire us with their beauty and challenge us with their power. Rivers give us water, food, energy, and transportation. Rivers are places to recreate and experience nature. Throughout history, people have settled near rivers. Healthy riverbanks and streamside wetlands play an important role in providing clean water, mitigating floods, and supporting fish and wildlife habitat. Rivers are a key part of the global water cycle. Water is life!

During the 1960s, countries began to recognize that we had taken rivers for granted, allowing them to become polluted and even run dry. The U.S. Congress took action to preserve some of our most precious waterways. In 1968, President Johnson signed the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Many rivers have been added to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System since then. In Arizona, the only rivers designated wild and scenic are both in the Verde watershed: 40.5 miles of the lower Verde and 16.5 miles of Fossil Creek.

Our rivers face many threats. Only a fraction of one percent of America’s rivers flow freely and it’s no surprise that those are the ones people flock to for river recreation. The Act only protects 12,754 miles of rivers, which is less than one-quarter of one percent of the roughly 3.5 million miles of rivers in the US.

Wild rivers, designated or not, are home to the most vibrant wildlife populations. Special protections, such as Wild and Scenic designation, help make sure rivers and their ecosystems remain healthy for all of us. We who love the Verde River are fortunate indeed that so many river advocates work on its behalf.

Join us and other river advocates at the State of the Verde Watershed Conference. We can work together to protect our watershed.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE PROGRAM

Early Registration Ends September 22.

SIGN UP before September 22nd to get priority pricing.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Laura Jones, Community Engagement Coordinator

registrar@verderiver.org