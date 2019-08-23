Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Five times the Electoral College has served the nation

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor:

The United States has justifiably been compared to the old Roman Empire, with both contempt and admiration. The rise and fall of Rome has some staggering similarities and I’d like to point to a few of these:

The invitation and training of sworn enemies into the Military and Political strategies

The making EXCEPTIONS TO THE LAWS to appease the Lawless

Allowing unrestricted, preferential Trade agreements to satisfy Enemies at the expense of Allies

Ignoring Nepotism and being considered “Too Big To Fail”.

Rome invited-in, educated and trained Attila’s henchmen, who used their own tactics against them; like it or not, Attila played a major role in the fall of Rome.

The legal ‘Exceptions’ made by Rome is rather vague because like the United States today, the Laws are simply not being enforced. Unenforced or unenforceable laws / rules breed disrespect and contempt for the Law Rule-Making Body.

The Preferential Trade agreements made with China (a sworn enemy) at the expense of Taiwan (a Free Trade Ally and the Only Free Republic in Asia) was and is outrageous, preposterous, and stupid. From the most-favored Trade relations to the ​placating of China about the Taiwan name, an “Enemy To The United States” has advantages over “A Friend!” Our Political Hierarchy will stab a friend in the back for an enemies dollars; often or generally paid under the table to career Politicians and / or their Family (as in Biden and or Clinton) or “Affiliates” (as Corporate Co-conspirators).

Ignoring nepotism is suicidal for a government and thinking any entity is “Too Big To Fail” fits in right beside it. Even Almighty God could and would fail if he made Exceptions!

And the United States will fail very shortly if we destroy the Electoral College, which would trigger the Socialistic Totalitarianism of The New World Order.



Dale Gohr

Clarkdale Arizona