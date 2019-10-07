Home » From The Readers, Letters to the Editor » Above The Law: Categorizing Wrongdoing

Sedona AZ – The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor:

Editor:

The phrase “No one is above the Law” has become a joke.

I’m not sure when the joke started, I can remember some questionable from as far back as 1960, however, the joke became very identifiable in the early 1990s with the blatant dismissal of holding William Jefferson Clinton accountable of credible, verifiable accusations of sexual misconduct, and, the flagrant mishandling of the Rose Law Firm and Whitewater Records by Hillary Clinton, which would not have been allowed with any Republican.

The Rule of Law has been trampled underfoot so badly with regard to the Clintons and later on to Barack Obama and his background records. Then on into the scandals: Fast and Furious, Benghazi, Muslim Brotherhood, Russia connections, Iran’s Illegal Gift, Improper / Illegal use of the Attorney General, State Department, and IRS against opponents.

Fast forward to today’s insistent calls for the President to jump through the booby-trapped, quasi-legal hoops, which appear to be laid out to entrap or interfere with the legitimate operations of the Presidency for purely politically hatred reasons. An example: The Immigration Laws and Border Security that were technically approved before the 2016 election [Obama Administration] after which [Trump Administration] were suddenly racist, homophobic, misogynistic, xenophobic, and discriminatory. The [Obama] wording was the same, the only change was simply that President Trump may get some credit if they were past. Leftist hypocrisy recognizes no boundaries, obvious by the lying and stonewalling Adam Schiff that is an “acceptable” behavior.

The prejudicial bias against President Trump is not entirely without understanding. When or if you understand the underpinnings of the Totalitarian “New World Order”, which is underwritten by the super wealthy Socialists including George Soros and encompasses any movement or religion that seeks to destroy Capitalism and the Free Market Economy.

Dale Gohr

Clarkdale, Arizona USA