Sedona Y Intersection Modernization Project Begins

Sedona AZ – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists that overnight lane restrictions will start Sunday night, October 3, at the intersection of State Routes 89A and 179, known locally as the Sedona Y Roundabout, as work continues on the intersection modernization project.

Drivers should slow down, proceed through the work zone with caution, and watch for construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place daily from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Sunday night, October 3, to Thursday morning, October 14, 2021:

• North- and southbound SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane in each direction near the intersection.

• Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.

• There will be no weekend restrictions.

Paving of the roadway is being done overnight to minimize disruptions to adjacent businesses and the traveling public. The ADOT project, which also includes new signage, striping, and other improvements, is expected to be completed in late November 2021.