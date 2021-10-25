Home » Community » Eddie Maddock: Take Time to Smile!

Sedona AZ – The oft said, “The best of times; the worst of times” most assuredly poses a question. But just who is qualified to determine the answer?

After difficult times with the threat of an alien disease and the remaining questionable future, turmoil has become a daily routine. Occasionally one will hear a comment relating to “When things are normal again.”

And just exactly what does that mean?

Therefore, under the E. S. Maddock etal roof, our credo is to take time to breathe deeply – smile – and reflect on happier days whether in the past or anticipation of hopefully better times forthcoming.

We three this October 31, 2021 – Poco Diablo, Harley McGuire (posthumously from the other side) and wicked Stepmother (not quite so agile these days) wish to extend our best wishes for at least one happy day, HALLOWEEN!

Take time to smell the pumpkins, light a candle, and count your blessings for what really counts.

It’s up to you to fill in the blanks.