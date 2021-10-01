Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Words to Remember

Sedona AZ – Anyone familiar with the famous 1938 movie “Gone With the Wind” will recall the famous last words uttered by Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) to Scarlett O’Hara (Vivian Leigh) when replying to her tearful “Where shall I go? What shall I do?” questions with his, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

Scarlett, not being at a loss for words and to comfort herself concluded the famous classic movie with, “Tara. Home. I’ll go home, and I’ll think of some way to get him back. After all tomorrow is another day.”

Yes, tomorrow IS another day. If yesterday is history and tomorrow remains a mystery, then why not consider today a gift? Why else would we call it the present?

So every tick-tock of a clock means the moment has expired, and how quickly that process progresses. Every second ultimately plays a role in the outcome of what that “tomorrow” holds.

Let’s look at it another way.

How many yesterdays have become the today that will serve as the sum total of previous yesterdays?

Here are examples:

· The property on Brewer Road, purchased by the City of Sedona for the express purpose of becoming a community park is now slated primarily as a parking lot. A far cry from the original intent – a promised neighborhood facility and social gathering place – has become just another of many broken promises and commitments giving false hope and misplaced trust in our elected officials.

· Ongoing attempts to rezone single-family properties for higher density in order to accommodate “affordable” housing for a local population, in reality, acquired by approving far too many large resorts for which incorporated Sedona hasn’t the capacity or infrastructure to appropriately maintain.

· A failed attempt, at least temporarily, to rezone other residential properties on Jordan Road for the purpose of accommodating multi-story housing, also supposedly to accommodate workforce and less costly housing.

There are many other examples that have come and gone over the years, but as elected officials and City Hall staff members also come and go, many previous commitments never came to fruition.

However and much to the surprise of many locals, State of Arizona’s approval of residential/short term vacation rentals rendered them legal, and thus knocked the wind out of the sails of many of Sedona’s most influential sources – with questionable ability – to pull certain strings within the confines of City Hall.

Although transparency had been a key word of intent within local jurisdiction that policy suddenly seemed to have “gone with the wind” when the concept of Citizen Engagement groups was approved allowing selective segments to form and meet privately on behalf of their own agendas.

And what has become with listening to concerns of Sedona residents? After all, was it residents who, in fact, voted the now questionably wise decision for Sedona to become an incorporated city?

Where is consideration for the people living in the Brewer Road corridor already suffering from too much traffic created largely due to poor planning and foolish choices?

Why has it now been decided to allow an appropriately designated church to become a private school to accommodate a selective few?

Why is it the city of Sedona, in fact, has taken possession of the existing Brewer Road School building for their own use instead of prevailing and extending the use of that facility for what its been long before Sedona turned into what appears to be more and more, on a daily basis, as a dictatorship run by those who allegedly “know what’s best for us.” Says who? And people wonder why Sedona’s population is dropping when the rest of Arizona is expanding.

Word of mouth still prevails as the most effective type of advertising even in spite of the literally millions of dollars turned over to a regional Chamber of Commerce that, to date, proved to attract nothing more than increased daytrippers and longer lines of traffic.

Those who feel ready to throw up – including more than just their hands – really do have recourses, however, the recourses take unification, cooperation, and, an effort to effectively fight city hall.

Elect council members who will listen to and represent their constituents – over and above the existing business control. Don’t be misled that the Chamber of Commerce, by tacking on Bureau of Tourism to its name, miraculously (maybe, but not legally?) became the “controlling branch” of Sedona City Government. Not true! Keep in mind – it’s a member-driven organization, committed solely to represent ONLY its members, many if not most are located outside Sedona City Limits and DO NOT COLLECT CITY TAXES. Oh sure – old news – but if something actually occurred to change that scenario it would miraculously become of no longer concern. Viola! It all becomes yesterday’s old news. Or is that simply wishful thinking?

The resistance to acknowledge blatant indiscretions remains a mystery. Is it simply a determination to ignore residential zoning against the will of the residents? Apparently the only way to battle the bulging arrogance recently displayed by the majority of the P & Z Commissioners is to hone in, hire an attorney, and challenge them in court with one or more class action lawsuits. How sad is that?

Still wondering why people are moving out of Sedona?

Yesterday is History. Tomorrow is Mystery. Today is a Gift. That’s why we call it the Present. And then, like a poof of smoke, it is GONE WITH THE WIND.