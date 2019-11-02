Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Winds Fire

Sedona AZ – A few minutes before 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Sedona Fire District firefighters were dispatched to a residential unit fire in the Sedona Winds Assisted Living Facility on Jacks Canyon Road, Village of Oak Creek.

“The automatic fire sprinkler system had extinguished most of the fire before we arrived,” said Captain David Rodriguez, “limiting fire damage to the one room.”

The fire was discovered by a Sedona Winds nurse’s aide when the sprinkler system activated and triggered the building’s fire alarm system. The aide was able to evacuate the resident from the room, and unplugged the HVAC unit which appeared to be the cause of the fire.

“This was an amazing success story,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis. “A working fire sprinkler system, combined with a well-trained staff, and a quick response by firefighters resulted in the best possible outcome. I have no doubt that without all of those elements coming together, the outcome would have resulted in injury or death to occupants of the building, and damage to the structure would have been extensive. Incidents like this really highlight how a comprehensive fire safety strategy can benefit a community.”

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with YCSO Search and Rescue members and Sedona Police Department, assisted at the scene with the temporary evacuation of residents from the wing of the building where the fire occurred. Approximately twenty residents were displaced for a couple of hours and, until the fire damaged room is repaired, its resident will be relocated within the facility.

Sedona Fire District investigators determined that the fire started when the in-room wall mounted HVAC unit malfunctioned.

There were no injuries reported and damage is estimated at $20,000.